BHU suspends 13 students over protests against gang rape involving BJP IT cell members

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has expelled thirteen students for participating in protest against the alleged gang rape incident that occurred on its campus last year.

The suspensions, which range from 15 to 30 days, were officially attributed to “indiscipline” and “disruption of the academic environment” by the BHU administration.

The university’s Assistant Press Relations Officer Chandra Shekhar said, “The suspension of the students for a period of 15 to 30 days was cleared on the basis of the findings of the standing committee. They will not be allowed to enter the university premises during the time of suspension.”

Several Congress leaders of Delhi including its city unit president Raghvendra Chaubey have criticized the decision of BHU stating that this step has been taken specifically to curb protest and fear among the students. Chaubey described the suspension as ‘objectionable’ ct against those advocating for justice and has called for its immediate reversal.

Students protest

In November 2023, hundreds of students gathered on the BHU IIT campus in protest and demanded the administration ban the entry of outsiders after the brutal gang rape case of a 20-year-old student.

The B-tech student was allegedly abducted, stripped, and sexually assaulted by three accused identified as Kunal Pandey, Abhishek Chauhan alias Anand, and Saksham Patel inside the Indian IIT-BHU campus in Varanasi.

The complainant claimed that she and a friend had left their hostel. They were close to the Karman Baba temple when three men on a motorcycle pulled up, separated her from her friend, and forced her into a corner where they gagged her.

Anupam Kumar of Bhagat Singh Student Front said, “Our members were peacefully protesting at Lanka Gate of the university when they were attacked by ABVP (Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad) members that flared up the situation.” The BHU administration subsequently registered a case against the protesting students and formed a standing committee to investigate the incident, PTI reported.

The three accused had confessed to the crime, including disrobing and filming the survivor at gunpoint.

On December 31, the accused were taken into police custody. Motorcycles, mobile phones, and electronic evidence were also seized. During the investigation, it was revealed that Kunal and Saksham were members of the BJP IT cell.

Kunal was released on 24 August while Anand was released on 29 August. According to the neighbours, when Anand reached his house in Nagwa Colony, he was welcomed with garlands. Kunal and Anand’s houses are side by side, as reported by Dainik Jagran.