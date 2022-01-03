Bhuddhavanam project could put Telangana on World tourism map

Hyderabad: The Buddhavanam project slated to be built on the banks of river Krishna could potentially put Telangana on the World tourism map. The site probably consists of Buddhist relics from the 3rd century AD.

While Nagarjuna Sagar is known for the Buddhist culture surrounding it, archeologists were unaware of the Buddhist pillar dating back to the Ikshavaku dynasty during the 3rd century AD. Although the place was ruled by Shivaites (worshippers of Lord Shiva), Buddhism flourished during the same period. The Shivaites also contributed to the development of Buddhist monuments around the Nagarjuna Sagar.

The Buddhavanam project site consists of various Mesolithic and Neolithic structures hidden in the greenery and the mountains. There are Neolithic groves on laterite rocks on the west bank of the Krishna river. The groves are 5 to 10 centimeters long and 3 to 19 centimeters wide while the groves are 2.5 centimeters deep.

Similarly, the Mesolithic stone tools including, blades borers and flakes suggest the presence of Mesolithic habitat 8,500 years ago.

As per a report by Telangana Today, archeologist Sivanagi Reddy said, “Currently, the remains of Buddhist pillar can be seen on a ‘Panavatta’ of the Kakatiya period and worshipped as Sivalinga by the locals. The pillar is located on a platform inside a natural cave, once a habitat of the pre-historic man, as is evident from the occurrence of Palaeolithic tools and Neolithic grooves noticed on the terrace of the cave at Devarachala.