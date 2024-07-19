Bhushan Kumar’s niece Tishaa passes away at 20

Mumbai: In a sorrowful turn of events, Krishan Kumar, brother of Bhushan Kumar and co-owner of T-Series, has suffered the loss of his daughter today. Tishaa Kumar, at just 20 years old, passed away on July 18, 2024, after battling a serious illness. The family is heartbroken over the loss of their cherished daughter.

Born on September 6, 2003, Tishaa Kumar was the beloved daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh. While some reports suggest that Tishaa had been diagnosed with cancer, there has been no official confirmation of this. The family has released a statement addressing her passing.

On Friday morning, a T-Series spokesperson issued a statement confirming the death and said, “Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family’s privacy is respected.”

Known for her private nature, Tishaa Kumar rarely appeared in the public eye. Her last public appearance was at the premiere of the film “Animal” in November 2023. The movie, produced by T-Series, features stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. Tishaa was photographed at the event alongside her father, Krishan Kumar, in a rare moment of public visibility.

The passing of Tishaa Kumar has left a profound void in the lives of her family and friends. The T-Series family and fans are offering their deepest sympathies and support to Krishan Kumar and his loved ones during this unimaginably difficult period.