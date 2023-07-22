Bhutta to punugulu: Hyderabad’s 10 favourite monsoon snacks

Hyderabad: Rainy days evoke feelings of nostalgia and joy as we anticipate the cool showers that relieve the sweltering heat. And what better way to complement monsoon than with a delectable array of evening snacks? The smell of damp earth, the sound of raindrops on the windowpane, and the warmth of comforting treats all combine to make the monsoon season truly memorable.

Hyderabadis’ love for indulging in an array of mouthwatering delicacies is known to all. From sizzling hot samosas, the very popular ‘bhuttas’ to steaming cups of Irani chai, the city’s residents eagerly await the arrival of the monsoon to relish their favorite snacks.

Let’s have a look at the most beloved monsoon treats cherished by Hyderabadis during monsoon season.

Favourite Moonsoon Snacks Among Hyderabadis

1. Pakoda

Crispy and flavorful, pakodas are deep-fried fritters made with a variety of spices and ingredients such as onions, potatoes, spinach, or paneer. This delectable delicacy can be found in almost every lane of Hyderabad, with at least one shack dedicated to selling it.

2. Bhutta or corn

As monsoon arrives and one can find small shacks selling bhuttas in every corner of the road. Although sweet corns are available throughout the year, the monsoon months are the only time when we get to taste the freshness of the juicy delicacy straight out of the corn fields. Roasted Bhutta seasoned with spices and lemon is the ultimate monsoon snack.

3. Chaat and Pani Puri

During the monsoon season, the streets of Hyderabad come alive with the enticing aroma and flavors of chaat. From spicy pani puri and tangy bhel puri to savory aloo tikki and crisp sev puri, the city is dotted with chaat vendors serving up these lip-smacking delights. As the raindrops fall, Hyderabadis indulge in the perfect combination of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors, making chaat an irresistible monsoon treat for all.

4. Mirchi

In Hyderabad, the monsoon season is not only a time for chaat but also a celebration of the love for mirchi (chilies). As the rain brings a slight chill to the air, Hyderabadis relish the fiery kick of mirchi bajji, a popular monsoon snack. These deep-fried green chili fritters, stuffed with a savory filling and served with chutney, add a burst of spice and warmth to the rainy days. The love for mirchi in monsoon is a cherished tradition, blending the joy of the season with the fiery flavors that Hyderabadis hold dear.

5. Samosa

Monsoon season brings with it a deep affection for samosas among food lovers. As the rain pours, the craving for these crispy, triangular delights filled with spicy potatoes, peas, and aromatic spices intensifies. Whether enjoyed with a cup of piping hot chai or as a quick snack during the rain, samosas hold a special place in the hearts of Hyderabadis during the monsoon.

6. Chai

Baarish or chai! What a combination, nai? The rich, creamy flavor of Irani chai, often paired with traditional Osmania biscuits or crisp samosas, provides a perfect respite from the wet weather. And why not? It provides warmth and comfort to the soul.

7. Punugulu

These crispy and savory fritters made from fermented rice and lentil batter are a popular monsoon snack that captures the hearts and taste buds of Hyderabadis. As the rain pours, the city’s lanes come alive with the aroma of Punugulu being fried to perfection. It’s a common sight to find at least one shack in almost every lane of city selling this snack, as people seek out these delightful treats to enjoy with a cup of steaming hot chai.

8. Hot Chocolate

Rich, creamy, and decadent, hot chocolate is the perfect beverage for a cosy evening in. There are various cafes and spots in Hyderabad that serve best hot chocolate.

9. Hot Soup

Whether it’s tomato, corn, or your other favourite flavour, there’s nothing better than a warm bowl of soup to warm you up. The rainy weather creates the perfect ambiance for sipping it!

10. Noodles

As the rain falls, the craving for this comforting and steamy dish becomes irresistible, agree? From street-side vendors to popular eateries, the love for hot noodles in monsoon is evident throughout the city, making it a cherished monsoon food.

What is your favourite monsoon snack? Share with us in the comments section below.