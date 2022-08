Hyderabad: The historic Bibi ka Alam procession began from the Bibi ka Alawa at around 1.30 PM on Tuesday.

The procession will pass through Yakutpura road, Etehbar Chowk, Alijah Kotla, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Panjesha, Mandi Mir Alam, Purani Haveli, Darulshifa, Kali Khabar and end at Chaderghat.