Biden appoints Indian American to key position

San Francisco: US President Joe Biden has appointed Indian American Shakuntla L Bhaya to serve in a key role, the White House said.

Bhaya was appointed as a member of the Council of the Administrative Conference of the United States. It is among the several new appointments announced by Biden on Wednesday, the White House said.

Bhaya is a co-owner of a statewide Delaware law firm, Law Offices of Doroshow, Pasquale, Krawitz & Bhaya. Her practice focuses on representing individuals who are seriously injured as a result of businesses and people making unsafe decisions, the White House said.

For the last seven years, Bhaya has been a member of Governor Carney’s Judicial Nominating Commission. In addition to practising law, Bhaya is very involved in Delaware politics.

She is currently a member of the Delaware Democratic Party’s State Executive Committee. Bhaya, past President of the Delaware Trial Lawyers Association, continues to be involved in protecting consumers’ 7th Amendment Right to a jury trial and access to courts.

Bhaya is also a member of the American Association for Justice and American Civil Liberties Union and is actively involved in helping pro-choice democratic women become elected to office.

She was actively involved in fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and helping its members to adopt children, seek legal redress when discriminated in the workplace, and permit people to marry. Bhaya is the first South Asian Indian to be admitted to the Delaware Bar Association.

Bhaya continues to work towards diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession and in politics. Bhaya is a graduate of Northeastern University School of Law.