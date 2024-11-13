Biden meets Trump at White House, both pledge smooth transition

"Well, Mr. President-elect, Donald, congratulations… and I look forward to having a smooth transition. Welcome," Biden said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 13th November 2024 11:13 pm IST
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden- IANS

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday met President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House to ensure a smooth transition of power, a hallmark of American democracy which took a break four years ago.

In a brief meeting, the two leaders assured the nation of a peaceful transition of power on January 20 next year.

Also Read
Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead dept of govt efficiency: Trump

Biden said, “welcome back” to Trump, and the two leaders shook hands.

He congratulated Trump on his victory and said he looked forward to a smooth transition.

“Well, Mr. President-elect, Donald, congratulations… and I look forward to having a smooth transition. Welcome,” Biden said.

“Politics is tough, and it’s, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much. The transition is so smooth, and it will be as smooth as it can get…,” Trump said in his remarks.

The First Lady joined President Biden in greeting President-elect Trump upon his arrival at the White House. She gave Trump a handwritten letter of congratulations for Mrs. Trump, which expressed her team’s readiness to assist with the transition.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 13th November 2024 11:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button