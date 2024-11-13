Biden meets Trump at White House, both pledge smooth transition

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday met President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House to ensure a smooth transition of power, a hallmark of American democracy which took a break four years ago.

In a brief meeting, the two leaders assured the nation of a peaceful transition of power on January 20 next year.

Biden said, “welcome back” to Trump, and the two leaders shook hands.

WATCH: President Donald J. Trump and President Biden meet in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/ZD9xPt4nyo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 13, 2024

He congratulated Trump on his victory and said he looked forward to a smooth transition.

“Well, Mr. President-elect, Donald, congratulations… and I look forward to having a smooth transition. Welcome,” Biden said.

“Politics is tough, and it’s, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much. The transition is so smooth, and it will be as smooth as it can get…,” Trump said in his remarks.

The First Lady joined President Biden in greeting President-elect Trump upon his arrival at the White House. She gave Trump a handwritten letter of congratulations for Mrs. Trump, which expressed her team’s readiness to assist with the transition.