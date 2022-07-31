Biden’s approval rate dips to new low: Poll

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st July 2022
Washington: US President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has fallen to 38 percent, the first time his rating has dropped below 40 percent, according to the latest Gallup poll.

The survey revealed that 59 percent of Americans disapprove of the job Biden is doing, the highest for him to date, reports Xinhua news agency.

A follow-up question finds 45 percent of Americans strongly disapprove of the veteran Democrat’s performance, while only 13 percent strongly approve.

The 31 percent of independents approving of Biden is also a new low while Republican approval rate for him continues to fall.

While Biden retains the support of the vast majority of Democrats, his 78 percent approval rating among his fellow partisans ties as the lowest for him to date, which previously emerged last December, according to Gallup.

