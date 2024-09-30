Biden’s hidden war: How US is involved in Israel’s battles

The most significant aspect of the killing of Hasan Nasrallah is that it came within hours of the Israeli Prime Minister’s landing in the United States, exactly like the last trip when Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah top commander Fuad Shukr were killed within days of Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the joint session of the US Congress on July 24, 2024. They were martyred on July 30 and 31 respectively.

This time Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, barely hours later, Nasrallah was killed.

The timing is so intriguing that it prompts one to conclude that the Israeli Defence Forces are actually fighting less for their own country and more on behalf of the United States and its Western allies— that is those who created the Zionist state on May 14, 1948 after centuries of struggle.

The objective of the Christianized Western imperialist powers was clear: the destruction of the then Ottoman Empire and the creation of a military outpost in the heart of the Muslim world. The Jews were used as cannon fodder to achieve the goal of Evangelist Christians who strongly believed that Armageddon, that is the final battle between good and evil would be fought in Palestine, now called Israel.

The Western media came up with fantastic analyses that Netanyahu’s attack on Hezbollah’s Secretary General would create more tension between the Israeli PM and US President Joe Biden as the latter was working for a cease-fire. They also falsely propagated that the US was not even previously informed about this plan to kill him. If it is so why did Biden express his satisfaction over Nasrallah’s killing? “…a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese civilians,” Biden had stated over Nasrallah’s death.

Biden’s Honest Confession

Biden perhaps inadvertently made a big disclosure. After all, when and where were thousands of Americans killed at the hands of Nasrallah? It means that Americans died fighting along side Israel in all these years. In that case it means that the US administration has conceal its involvemet in the war in the

region.

Otherwise, the last time the mass killing of Americans took place was way back on October 23, 1983 when Hezbollah’s suicide attacks killed 241 US and 58 French troops who came to fight on behalf of Israel and its Christian ally in Lebanon. But never thousands of Americans died at the hands of

Nasrallah, who wwas then just a 23 year young Hezbollah fighter.

Be it the technology used to target Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran or the bunker busters, the massive bombs used to get rid of Nasrallah in Beirut, the approval of the United States in the targeting killings is very clear. Bunker busters were the bombs gifted to Israel by the US, which used them in the two Gulf Wars with Iraq in 1991 and 2003 and Afghanistan to pulverize the mountains as the Taliban used to take shelter in caves.

Biden Wants to Take Credit

President Joe Biden wanted to achieve his mission before he left office. So, Nasrullah was bombed just less than 40 days ahead of the US election.

Be it self-proclaimed Zionist President Biden or Evangelist former President Trump both have similar stands on the Middle East situation. But Biden wants to walk away with all the credits before he finally leaves office in January. He may even go for some prime targets in Yemen and Iran. He does not have so much trust in his successor Kamla Harris, who may have some different policy on this issue.

The irony of the political scenario is that both Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin want Donald Trump to win for their reasons. The present Israeli government appears to have little faith in Kamla Harris, whereas Putin sees Trump as a sort of friend in Washington. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the war in Euroasia would automatically stop once he comes to power.

A peculiar situation may emerge if unpredictable Trump wins. If Russia and America really come close it would have an impact on the politics of the Levant where Moscow too has a military presence, especially in Syria. Once again Netanyahu will have to draw his own strategy. That is why, he wants to achieve as much as possible in whatever time he has got. So, the Biden-Netanyahu duo are going all out against Hamas, and Hezbollah and may even target Houtis and Iran.

Killing of Top Brass

Killing top leadership of the rivals certainly attracts widespread media attention and comes as a sort of temporary morale-booster to the aggressors —in this case, the United States and its henchmen Israel but such awe and terror tactics do not always work. In the long run, things come back to square one.

When Israelis got rid of Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yasin on March 22, 2004, he was succeeded by Abdul Aziz al-Rantisi who too was assassinated 25 days later on April 17, 2004. But that did not finish off Hamas, rather it became strong under Haniyeh.

Similarly, when Hezbollah leader Abbas al-Musawi was killed on February 16, 1992, he was succeeded as the Secretary-General by Nasrallah, under whose leadership Israel received a bloody nose in 33 days of war in 2006. Thus, Nasrallah’s death on September 27 may appear to be a temporary setback to Hezbollah, but it is no guarantee to the Israeli claim that the outfit would not be able to carry out operation against it.

The United States-led Israel is spending billions of dollars to kill any individual, whose replacement emerges as a much stronger foe. In the same way, the anti-missile system called Iron Dome is a very expensive way of defending the country from much cheaper rockets of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Curiously, Israelis did not eliminate the chairman of Palestine Liberation Organization, Yasser Arafat. Perhaps they did not deem it appropriate to get rid of him as PLO never threatened its existence in the way Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels do, with the backing of Iran.