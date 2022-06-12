Big B announces KBC 14, all details inside

Mumbai: One of the best memories every Indian shares is sitting in front of the television set at 9 pm and awaiting to hear that familiar Kaun Banega Crorepati theme music which marked the arrival of 1 hour of guaranteed fun and learning. Hosted by Bollywood‘s megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati has been an internal part of every household for the past 22 years and it still is.

After the conclusion of KBC 13 in December 2021, fans have been eagerly waiting for the new season to start. Well, the wait is finally over. Yes, you read that right!

Sony TV took to Twitter to drop the first promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 and as usual Amitabh Bachchan did not disappoint. Check out the promo here:

We all know that one person jo humein aisi unverified sansani khabrein sunata hai! Tag them in the comments and tell them that "Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo."#KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned!@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Y2DgAyP3MH — sonytv (@SonyTV) June 11, 2022

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 was speculated to start in mid-August but considering the promo’s early arrival, the show is now expected to start in mid-July or August start. An official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made.

KBC’s timing and telecast

After consistently upholding the regular time of 9 pm, season 14 of KBC will also be broadcast on Sony TV from 9 pm from Monday to Friday every week. The first episode will most likely air on a Monday following which it will follow the same pattern.

KBC’s pattern

Last year, as the show got telecasted amid the deadly COVID-19, there were a number of changes in the pattern of the show including the removal of the audience poll lifeline and less number of contestants. However, this year the show makers have decided to bring back the essence of KBC by reversing all the changes.