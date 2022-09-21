Big B to narrate ‘The Journey of India’ for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The show will commemorate India's tapestry of heritage, innovation and contemporary marvels that have paved the way for cutting-edge advancement.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 21st September 2022 3:52 pm IST
Amitabh Bachchan (Instagram)

Mumbai: A new series called ‘The Journey of India’, voiced by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will have its OTT release on October 10.

Spanning a wide range of subjects, this one of a kind series provides an in-depth look at the nation’s progress, influences and accomplishments during the past 75 years; from technological advancements, successful space missions, the world of cinema, fascinating stories of faith found across the length and breadth of the country to a diverse food culture.

The show will weave a story with an extensive collection of historical footage, it will also have inputs from a stellar line-up of respected personalities and subject matter experts.

‘The Journey of India’ will premiere in India on Discovery Channel, TLC, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo and DTamil on October, 10.

