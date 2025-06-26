Big B turns ‘Papad guy’? Internet reacts to viral video

Hyderabad: A funny and sweet video from a woman in Denmark is making everyone smile! Frederikke, who calls herself Bhukkad Bidesi on Instagram, bought a packet of Bikaji Moong Dal Papad in Nepal. She loved it so much that when her stock ran low in Copenhagen, she made a video asking for help.

In the video, she points at the packet, which has Amitabh Bachchan’s picture on it, and says, “Who is this man—and why does he make the BEST papadum I’ve ever had?!I bought this papad back in Nepal and haven’t found it anywhere in Copenhagen.I’m running low… if anyone knows where to get this or who this legendary papad guy is, please help”

She didn’t know he’s one of India’s biggest movie stars!

The Internet Has the Best Reactions

Indian fans saw the video and decided to have fun. Instead of correcting her, they joked along with hilarious comments:

Some users added more jokes, saying his wife Jaya makes papads from paparazzi, and Shah Rukh Khan sells pickles. One fan even joked, “Girl is just trying to get into his house—respect the hustle!”

It’s not clear if Frederikke really didn’t know who Amitabh Bachchan was or if she was just being funny—but the internet loved her video! Her cute confusion made people laugh, and now Big B is being called the “Legendary Papad Guy.”

No one knows if she’ll find her favorite papads in Copenhagen, but one thing is sure—India has found a new fan to love!