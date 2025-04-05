Big blow to Kunal Kamra as BookMyShow removes all his content

Online ticketing platform BookMyShow, on Saturday, April 5, has removed all content related to Kunal Kamra from its website, a big blow to the stand-up comedian.

The move comes a day after Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Rahool N Kanal wrote to BookMyShow, asking the platform not to showcase any content or facilitate any sale of tickets for the stand-up comedian’s upcoming show.

“Continuing to facilitate ticket sales for his events could be perceived as an endorsement of his divisive rhetoric which may have serious repercussions for public sentiment and order in the city,” Rahool’s letter stated.

“Such remarks not only hurt the sentiments of public at large but also have the potential to incite public mischief and disrupt social harmony. By providing a platform for his performances, BookMyShow inadvertently lends credibility and reach to an individual whose actions threaten public order, particularly in a vibrant and diverse city like Mumbai, where your company is headquartered,” Rahool Kanal’s letter read.

Kunal Kamra’s response

Soon after BookMyShow deleted all his content from its official website, the 36-year-old comedian took to X on Saturday, April 5, asking the online ticketing platform if he was listed on their website.

“Hello @bookmyshow, can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows if not it’s fine. I understand…” read his X post.

On March 23, a 2-minute video of Kamra went massively viral on social media platforms after his new set allegedly used defamatory words against Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde. What followed was vandalism of The Habitat, where Kunal Kamra performed, by Shiv Sena (Shinde section) workers led by Rahool, forcing the club to shut down operations.

Following the virality of the video, several FIRs were lodged against Kamra’s remarks.

Kamra returned to Mumbai after allegedly receiving over 500 death threats over the phone. He approached the Madras High Court, which issued an interim protection against arrest by the Mumbai police.