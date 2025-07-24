Mumbai: The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 is only getting stronger as we inch closer to its expected premiere in the last week of August. With Salman Khan returning as the host for the 16th time (including OTT versions), the upcoming season promises to be unlike anything we’ve seen before.

While the final list of contestants is still being locked, with around 45 names reportedly approached, a major update has already taken the internet by storm.

For 18 seasons now, it was all about Bigg Boss and his rules in the house. We often heard him saying, “Yeh mera ghar hai…” and “Bigg Boss chahte hain…” phrases that became iconic over the years. But this year, that tradition is set to break.

Yes, you read that right.

For the first time in Bigg Boss history, the format is undergoing a massive shift. For 18 long seasons, the iconic “Bigg Boss chahte hain…” echoed across households. But this year, it’s changing to “Bigg Boss janna chahte hain…”

According to a report by Indian Express, the power dynamics in the house are set for a shake-up. A source revealed that housemates will now have complete control over the house from rationing and task selections to key decisions, while Bigg Boss will observe and be informed.

In short, Bigg Boss 19 will be all about the contestants running the show — quite literally!

Promo shoots with Salman Khan have reportedly already begun, and with such a game-changing twist, this season is already one of the most anticipated yet.

