Big fight between Orry and Palak Tiwari, whatsapp chats leaked

Mumbai: Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, gained fame for his photos with celebrities from high-profile parties. His popularity skyrocketed so much so that he even appeared on Bigg Boss 17 as special guest.

While so far he has only made headlines for his pictures, Orry has now found himself in the midst of a controversy involving actress Palak Tiwari, daughter of renowned actress Shweta Tiwari.

Palak Tiwari, Orry Fight And Chats

The controversy unfolded when Orry shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat with Palak Tiwari, causing a stir on social media on Tuesday. In the leaked chat, Palak is seen apologizing to Orry, to which he responds by showing her a middle finger. The conversation also mentions the name of actress Sara Ali Khan, with Palak being rumored to be dating Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

“Orry, Palak here. If it’s an apology you want,” Palak messaged before Orry replied to her with a middle-finger emoji. The actress then went on to write, “Out of respect for Sara. I’m saying it.” To this, Orry replied, “No, babe, I’m sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don’t know how to talk.” Palak’s next message to the social media sensation read, “I’ve said my apology.”

The public altercation between Orry and Palak has left many wondering about the root cause of their conflict. Although Orry deleted the chat, it continues to be a topic of discussion online, leading to a wave of criticism directed at him on social media platforms.

Orry Responds To Controversy

In response to the controversy, Orry has addressed the online backlash, questioning why the focus is solely on him and urging the internet to inquire about the reason behind Palak Tiwari’s apology.

Replying to a Reddit user who posted a screenshot of the chat, Orry said, “Why is no one asking what she’s apologising for ..? Think about it ? Youl r grilling me for not happily accepting her apology ? But she’s obviously apologising for smth she did that was wrong.. wrong enough that a 3rd party had to get involved and make her see it correctly.”

“Do you think 1) she would apologise 2) I would story it like that 3) others would tell her to apologise. If she was not very very very wrong in some action and crossed a line ? I have friends in all departments.. pls check my friend list it goes beyond the young generation actors.. and I have never ever behaved like this because I have never heard such nonsense from someone before

As of now, Palak has not commented on the incident.