Big fight in Bollywood, Karan Johar under fire

Mumbai: Bollywood has always been full of drama, both on and off the screen. Fans have seen many famous stars fight, either over egos or public disagreements. From the big fight between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to feud between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut, the film industry is no stranger to controversies. Now, another fight is grabbing attention – the clash between Karan Johar and Divya Khosla Kumar.

Karan Johar vs. Divya Khosla Kumar

The latest controversy involves filmmaker Karan Johar and actress-director Divya Khosla Kumar. Divya accused Karan Johar of using bad language and inflating box office numbers for the film Jigra.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Divya said, “Today, when I speak up, Mr Karan Johar uses derogatory language to shut me down. Is it right to call a woman a fool for pointing out unethical practices?”

She claimed that even though she saw empty theatres, the numbers reported for the film were much higher. Divya said, “We are creative people, not stock market traders. Fake box office numbers need to stop.”

Divya also took a dig at Alia Bhatt, the star of Jigra. She said, “Alia doesn’t need these tricks; she’s already a big name. But real courage is speaking out against what’s wrong. Let the audience decide, not money and power.”

More Accusations Against Jigra

The film also faced another controversy when actor Bijou Thaangjam accused the makers of Jigra of discrimination against actors from Northeast India, raising more questions about fairness in Bollywood.

Karan Johar’s Response

Karan Johar didn’t directly respond to Divya’s claims but shared a cryptic message on social media, saying, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools,” leaving people guessing.

This latest drama shows that Bollywood’s off-screen fights are just as dramatic as the ones we see in the movies.