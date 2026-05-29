Big trouble for Varun Dhawan’s film, Rs 400 crore lawsuit filed

Mumbai: Bollywood’s upcoming comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has landed in a major legal controversy just days before its release. Producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment has filed a Rs 400 crore lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries, its promoters Ramesh Taurani and Kumar Taurani, along with filmmaker David Dhawan. The case revolves around the alleged unauthorised use of songs from the 1999 blockbuster Biwi No. 1.

Why Has Puja Entertainment Filed the Lawsuit?

According to Puja Entertainment, two iconic songs from Biwi No. 1 – Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai, have been used in the upcoming Varun Dhawan starrer without proper permission. The production house claims that the original agreement with Tips Industries only covered audio rights and did not allow visual or commercial use of the songs in a new film.

The company has approached the court seeking an immediate stay on the film’s release, distribution, streaming, and promotional activities involving the disputed songs.

Demand to Change Film Title

The dispute is not limited to the songs alone. Puja Entertainment has also objected to the title Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, arguing that it is derived from lyrics associated with the song Ishq Sona Hai.

As part of its demands, the production house wants the songs removed from the film and promotional content. It has also requested a title change for the movie. If these demands are ignored, Puja Entertainment has reportedly sought an additional Rs 100 crore in damages.

What Is Tips Industries Saying?

Tips Industries has strongly denied all allegations. Ramesh Taurani stated that the company legally owns the music and audio rights to the songs in question and described the claims made by Puja Entertainment as baseless.

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5.

With the matter now before the Bombay High Court, the industry is closely watching the case. The court’s decision could determine whether the film releases as planned or faces last-minute hurdles.