Big twist in Bhagyashree suicide case: student who wrote NEET failed PUC

Kalaburagi: A major twist has emerged in the case of Bhagyashree, a city student who ended her life shortly after appearing for the NEET examination. The latest findings have revealed that the student had actually failed in the Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations, a fact that was not initially known to her family.

According to available information, Bhagyashree had earlier told her parents that she had secured around 92 per cent marks in her second PUC examination and had successfully passed. Trusting her words and her academic aspirations, her parents fully supported her dream of pursuing medical education and encouraged her to prepare for the NEET exam. She had recently appeared for the national-level entrance test.

However, the newly obtained marks card has now revealed a different reality. Bhagyashree had failed in Mathematics and Physics in her second PUC exams. She later appeared for re-examinations in both subjects. While she managed to clear Physics by scoring 51 marks, she failed in Mathematics with only 24 marks. Even after including the 20 internal assessment marks provided by the college, she could not meet the passing requirement in Mathematics.

Also Read NEET aspirant ends life in Kalaburagi, family suspects exam stress

The second PUC examination-2 results were officially announced on May 21. It is suspected that the fear of parental disappointment, combined with the shock of failing in key subjects, may have pushed the student into a state of extreme mental distress, ultimately leading to the tragic incident.

Following the incident, Bhagyashree’s father submitted a complaint at the Station Bazaar police station stating that his daughter had taken the extreme step due to personal distress and that no one should be held responsible. Based on this complaint, the police registered a case.

Initially, there were several unanswered questions surrounding the death. However, with the emergence of the marks card, the direction of the investigation has shifted. Police officials from Station Bazaar station are now examining the case from the angle of academic pressure, fear of failure, and emotional distress caused by exam results.

It is important to note that PUC marks are primarily used to determine eligibility for appearing in NEET and do not directly decide admission into medical colleges. Admission is strictly based on NEET ranking, although students must also secure minimum qualifying marks in core science subjects in PUC as per category norms.

Authorities continue to investigate all aspects of the case, while the incident has once again highlighted concerns over academic pressure and mental health among students.