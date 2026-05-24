NEET aspirant ends life in Kalaburagi, family suspects exam stress

Bengaluru: A tragic incident has been reported from Kalaburagi where an 18-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide while awaiting the next NEET exam date. She was disappointed over exam cancellation.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyashree, who had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on May 2. The incident occurred at an apartment near Court Circle in the city.

According to police sources, Bhagyashree had secured an impressive 92 per cent marks in her second PUC examinations and was aspiring to pursue medical education. Family members said she was highly focused on becoming a doctor and had been eagerly waiting for her NEET results.

Police said the teenager allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan when no one else was present at home. The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be established. However, preliminary suspicion points towards anxiety and stress related to examination results.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over mounting academic pressure faced by students preparing for competitive entrance examinations.

Speaking emotionally before the media, Bhagyashree’s father Rajasekhar said the family had no disputes with her and that she shared a close bond with everyone at home.

“There were no disagreements between us and our daughter. She was very happy with the family. She had scored 92 per cent in PUC and now she has left us forever. We are not blaming anyone and we do not wish to file allegations against anybody,” he said tearfully.

Police attached to the Station Bazaar Police Station visited the spot and registered a case. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

The death comes amid growing national concern over stress, anxiety and mental health issues among students preparing for competitive examinations such as NEET.