Big twist in Hera Pheri 3: Who is coming as Babu Bhaiyya?

Hyderabad: The Hera Pheri movies are not just films—they are a part of Indian pop culture. The first part came out in 2000, followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. Fans across India love the funny trio of Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), and the most loved character of all, Babu Bhaiya (Paresh Rawal).

Paresh Rawal’s character, with his unique talking style and funny dialogues, became a legend. Even today, people use his lines in memes and jokes. That’s why when news came out that Paresh Rawal was leaving Hera Pheri 3, fans were shocked.

Paresh Rawal’s Exit Made Big News

In May, Paresh Rawal posted that he was no longer part of Hera Pheri 3. This news spread fast and upset many fans. Soon after, Akshay Kumar’s production company filed a case asking for Rs. 25 crore, saying Paresh had delayed the film.

Paresh Rawal then cleared everything. He said there were no creative problems, and he had already returned Rs. 11 lakh along with 15% interest. His lawyer also said the exit was handled properly.

“No Problem, It’s All Sorted” – Says Paresh

In a recent podcast with Himanshu Mehta, Paresh Rawal said, “Nahi controversy kuch nahi hai (There’s no controversy). I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can’t take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko do (Work hard and give them the film). So I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin (Everyone should come together, work hard). It is all resolved now.”

Exclusive : Babu Rao aka @SirPareshRawal confirmed that #HeraPheri3 is going to happen for sure !!



“Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi (Earlier too the film was scheduled to release), but it’s just that we had to fine-tune ourselves (laughs). After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years.”

Akshay Kumar Shares Happy Post

Soon after Paresh’s update, Akshay posted a photo on Instagram, smiling and talking about happiness being the real wealth. Fans guessed it was his way of showing he was happy that Paresh was back.

When Will Hera Pheri 3 Start?

With everything now settled, Hera Pheri 3 will start shooting in January, and may release in 2026. Director Priyadarshan is back, and so are the original stars.