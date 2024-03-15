Big wedding in Daggubati family today, photos and other details

Hyderabad: The air is filled with anticipation and joy as Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati prepares to celebrate his second daughter’s wedding. His daughter Hayavahini is all set to tie the knot with a prominent doctor from Vijayawada. Their engagement ceremony took place in Vijayawada in October 2023 and was attended by Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s Daughter Wedding

In contrast to grand celebrity weddings, Hayavahini’s wedding is going to be an intimate and low-key affair today on March 15. The Daggubati family has opted for a private celebration, focusing on heartfelt moments shared with their nearest and dearest. The venue for this special occasion is none other than the iconic Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Former actress and Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodhkar shared some exclusive inside photos from Mehendi night that took place yesterday. “Mehendi night!! Good times with friends and family! Wishing this beautiful couple a lifetime of happiness and togetherness,” she captioned.

Image Source: Namrata Shirodkar

Star-Studded Engagement

The engagement ceremony held last year was graced by several Tollywood celebrities. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, and Naga Chaitanya were among the attended guests who showered blessings upon the couple. Hayavahini’s engagement photos were circulated widely on social media.

Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, and Rana at Venkatesh’s daughter engagement.

Venkatesh Family

Venkatesh and his wife, Neeraja, are proud parents to three daughters and a son. Their eldest daughter, Ashritha, tied the knot in 2019 with her love, Vinayak Reddy. Now, it’s Hayavahini’s turn to embark on her marital journey. While Ashritha’s wedding was a love match, Hayavahini’s union with Tanayudi is an arranged marriage.