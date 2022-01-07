Bigg Boss 15: 8 new contestants set to enter house, see list

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is all set to witness an emotional twist as the makers are planning for the much-awaited family week. Speculations around the same have been doing rounds for a while now. While a few reports suggested that family week being has been called off as the makers are planning to wrap up the show soon, a few other reports said that there is a possibility of it. And now, we have got a clarity on the same.

According to The Real Khabri, a few popular faces from the industry will be entering the show as the supporters of the contestants in the family week is all set to commence in the Bigg Boss 15 house this weekend.

The names of the contestants who will be entering to support the housemates have also been speculated. The winner of the digital version of Bigg Boss, aka, Divya Agarwal will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house to support her good friend Karan Kundrra. Kashmera Shah, who also made a comeback in the show as a challenger in the previous season will be seen entering the show to support Tejasswi Prakash. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki and an ex-contestant of Bigg Boss, aka, Kamya Panjabi will be seen entering the show to support Pratik Sehajpal.

Vishal Kotian, who was seen as a contestant in this season of Bigg Boss will be entering the Bigg Boss house to support sister, Shamita Shetty. Devoleena Bhattacharjee will find her support in Sath Nibhana Sathiya co-star Vishal Singh. Rakhi Sawant will be supported by Rahul Mahajan, Rashami Desai by Debina Bonarjee and Abhijit Bichukale will be supported by his wife. Check out the tweet below:

Bigg Boss 15 supporters

Vishal Kotian

Vishal Singh

Debina Bonarjee

Abhijit Bichukale

Kamya Panjabi

Divya Agarwal

Kashmera Shah

Abhijit’s wife Alankrita

However, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat’s names are missing from the list. This has sparked the rumours of their double eviction from show now.

Are you excited to watch supporters inside Bigg Boss 15? Also, do you think Umar Riaz will be evicted from the show?