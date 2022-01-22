Bigg Boss 15: Arshi Khan reveals TOP 2; Karan Kundrra out!

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is very close to its finale. Currently, ten contestants are left in the Salman Khan-hosted show. 6 contestants who have managed to win Ticket To Finale are — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

Ahead of finale, several former Bigg Boss contestants and other popular celebrities have making the predictions about the probable finalists and winner of this season. Arshi Khan too spoke about her favourite contestants and even revealed who will reach top 2 according to her.

In an interview with ETimes, Arshi Khan said, “No doubt I’m supporting Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal and I’m sure they will be in the top 2. They are playing the game so gracefully. I can see them being targeted by many unnecessarily. But still, they are justifying themselves. The game is about testing patience and they are proving themselves in all the different situations.”

This means, as per her views, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash might not reach top 2. But, it is to be noted that social media and number of polls are telling a different story. It is being said that Karan will lift Bigg Boss 15 trophy, while either Tejasswi or Pratik will walk home with runner-up title.

However, only time will tell which housemate will win Bigg Boss 15 trophy and prize money. Whom are you supporting this year? Tell us in the comments section below.