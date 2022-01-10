Bigg Boss 15: Geeta Kapur drags Umar’s profession, leaves fans outraged

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15’s last night’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode was not so entertaining for the loyal viewers as their favourite contestant Umar Riaz was evicted from the house. It came as one of the most shocking eliminations of this season. Umar was eliminated followed by his physical fight with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.
Before the result was announced the episode saw 7 celebrities joining in host Salman Khan on the show as a panel member. Geeta Kapur, Divya Agarwal, Debina, Vishal Singh, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah and Neha Bhasin — each member came in support of one housemate.
Geeta Kapur, who came in support of Nishant Bhat, expressed her opinion about Umar Riaz and his gameplay. She said, “He said that his profession is of a surgeon and I would like to tell you Umar when you come out of this house I’ll never want to be treated with someone with an aggression like yours.”
She further added, “Mere andar woh darr baith gaya, because you lose your patience. You don’t understand what you are doing at that point of time. Its a very disturbing fact that you are in a profession that needs a calm mind, you have to take critical decisions during a surgery, which you can’t take with such an aggressive attitude. So for me I feel very bad for you because I wish you were not like this.”
“The Umar Riaz I’ve seen in this house mere bharosa uth jaayega from this profession and it’s never late to change that attitude,” she concluded.
Divya responded to Geeta statement and questioned that why is his profession dragged every time into the conversation. Umar Riaz too defended himself and said that as a doctor when they perform surgeries or duties they are a completely different people. The moment they wear the white coat they attitude changes.
Check out how netizens are reacting to Geeta’s opinion:
Meanwhile, it is being said that Bigg Boss 15 has been extended for two more weeks. The official announcement of the confirmed finale date is still awaited. The contestant who is now left in the house are — Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant, Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami Desai.