Bigg Boss 15: Makers to remove Umar Riaz tomorrow?

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is inching towards its finale. All 10 housemates are giving a tough fight to each other to reach finale and lift the precious trophy. The show has got its 7 Ticket To Finale week winners — Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Abhijit Bichukale and Tejasswi Prakash.

In one of the recent episodes, Bigg Boss announced that Umar will have to suffer punishment which will be announced in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This came after Umar’s fight with Pratik Sehajpal.

In the Ticket to Finale task, Pratik was seen throwing water at Umar and instigating him. This led to a massive fight between the two and Umar was seen getting physically violent with him. Then Bigg Boss had to intervene and decided to take strict action against Umar.

It is also to be noted that the names of Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat are missing on the list of the supporters who will be entering the show during family week. This makes Umar’s eviction from the show a topic to wonder about.

Pratik’s fans too have been demanding Bigg Boss 15 makers to evict Umar Riaz from the show. Read tweets below.

Now he will be eliminated from the show or not, will be shown in tomorrow’s episode.