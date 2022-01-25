Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant removed from show; Know TOP 6

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 will see so many interesting twists in last 5 days of the season. The grand finale of Salman Khan-hosted show is all set to take place on January 29 and 30. The seven strong contenders who are left in the race are — Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant.

The fate of these 7 contestants will be decided by the live audience who are set to enter the show and will announce top 6 contestants of the season. Bigg Boss also gave them a special power to eliminate one person who will leave the show just 5 days before the finale.

It seems the shoot of this episode is already done and there’s some exciting news coming in. According to reports, the live audience had to vote for one contestant whom they want to save. The contestant that receive the least vote will get evicted from the house.

Rakhi Sawant eliminated

It is being said that Rakhi Sawant has got least votes and has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 house. The Real Khabri has also confirmed the news of her eviction on Twitter.

Bigg Boss 15 Top 6

With Rakhi Sawant’s eviction, the contestants who are left in the finale battle are —

Karan Kundrra Rashami Desai Shamita Shetty Tejasswi Prakash Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal

What’s your take on Rakhi Sawant’s elimination? Let us know in your opinion on top 6 list.