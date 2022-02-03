Bigg Boss 15 Reunion: Photos, videos; Tejasswi, Karan not invited

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 got concluded last week on January 30 with Tejasswi Prakash being announced as the winner and Pratik Sehajpal as first runner-up. Ever since the show ended, fans have been waiting to see their favourite jodis and contestants together outside BB house. And Shamita Shetty’s birthday party came as a treat to all those fans.

Shamita, who was one of the Bigg Boss 15 finalists, celebrated her birthday with her friends and family on Wednesday. The actor invited her fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestants and happily posed with them for the shutterbugs outside the birthday venue who were cheering for them.

It turned into a Bigg Boss 15 reunion as a major chunk of BB fraternity including — Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Akasa, Rajiv Adatia, Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Jay Bhanushali were seen arriving at Shamita’s birthday bash in the town. However, fans spotted Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s absence at the gala event.

For the unversed, Tejasswi’s ‘Aunty’ remark on Shamita Shetty has left Shetty family furious.

Check out the pictures and videos below.