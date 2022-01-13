Bigg Boss 15 surprise elimination: Makers to remove THESE 2 contestants?

Mumbai: It’s been over 100 days since Bigg Boss 15’s inception and the finale week is just two weeks away. The nominated contestants are Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nishant Bhat. The safe contestants are — Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Rakhi Sawant. Tejasswi Prakash has been downgraded from her VIP position.

Bigg Boss has assigned a task between Tejasswi and Pratik Sehajpal. Teja has to fight against Pratik to get back her Ticket To Finale task. The results will be announced in tonight’s episode.

Going by the Live Feed and social media buzz, it seems like Pratik Sehajpal has won the task, becoming the new VIP member of Bigg Boss 15. This means Tejasswi Prakash has been nominated for this week’s elimination round.

Bigg Boss 15 surprise eliminations

The latest report in Koimoi says that the show might witness a surprise double elimination this week. There is a strong buzz that Rajiv Adatia and Simba Nagpal will enter the house as wild-card contestants. Since Simba was evicted by the contestants in the infamous coffin task, he will be given a superpower by the makers, the report said.

It is also being said that makers might shock the viewers by giving Simba the power of eliminating two undeserving housemates.

Rashami, Abhijit to get evicted?

Loyal viewers are saying that Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale have maximum chances of getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 this week. However, there is no official confirmation on it yet.

Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale (Twitter)

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty became the new captain of Bigg Boss 15. The current VIP housemates are — Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant and Shamita.

Let’s wait and watch how tables will turn inside Bigg Boss 15 house in the coming weeks. Keep reading Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the reality show.