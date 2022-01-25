Bigg Boss 15: THIS finalist to quit show by taking 14 lakhs?

The Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is around the corner and the heartbeats are racing with speculations over who will win

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 25th January 2022 7:02 pm IST
Bigg Boss 15's Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is in its finale week and the competition among the housemates in getting tough with each passing day. The grand finale is around the corner and the heartbeats are racing with speculations over who will win the ongoing season of the popular reality show.

Making it to the finale week are — Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai.

And like every year, this season too will see Bigg Boss offering Rs 14 to 15 lakhs to the finalists and will give them an option to take the money bag and leave the show.

Last year, we saw Rakhi Sawant exiting Bigg Boss 14 by taking a money brief case of Rs 14 lakhs. Her decision was appreciated by host Salman Khan who revealed that it was indeed a smart move as she didn’t receive sufficient votes to win Bigg Boss 14.

This is year, it is being said that either Nishant or Rakhi will accept the offer of money bag and exit from finale race. Several netizens are saying that Nishant might is very smart and he know that his chances of winning the show are very less. This is why he might make the move first by accepting the offer. As per Live Feed, Nishant was spotted discussing about it.

Who do think will walk home with money bag this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

