Bigg Boss 15: THIS finalist to quit show by taking 14 lakhs?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is in its finale week and the competition among the housemates in getting tough with each passing day. The grand finale is around the corner and the heartbeats are racing with speculations over who will win the ongoing season of the popular reality show.

Making it to the finale week are — Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai.

And like every year, this season too will see Bigg Boss offering Rs 14 to 15 lakhs to the finalists and will give them an option to take the money bag and leave the show.

Last year, we saw Rakhi Sawant exiting Bigg Boss 14 by taking a money brief case of Rs 14 lakhs. Her decision was appreciated by host Salman Khan who revealed that it was indeed a smart move as she didn’t receive sufficient votes to win Bigg Boss 14.

This is year, it is being said that either Nishant or Rakhi will accept the offer of money bag and exit from finale race. Several netizens are saying that Nishant might is very smart and he know that his chances of winning the show are very less. This is why he might make the move first by accepting the offer. As per Live Feed, Nishant was spotted discussing about it.

Predict: Which Contestants will walk away with the Money Briefcase this #BiggBoss15 ?#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 24, 2022

Nishant. He was asking someone in LF a couple days ago if he should take the briefcase or not. This says that he knows he doesn't have a chance at the trophy so considering the briefcase, but only if Rakhi doesn't take it first 😂 — Rani (@_Rani_Dixit) January 24, 2022

I dont think bigg boss will let Rakhi participate in this suitcase part because she wont take a second to press the buzzer..Either Nishant or pratik will take…Niahant chance is more #BiggBoss15 — Rahul Sah (@RahulSa31206825) January 24, 2022

I think it wud be NB… He is smart. He knows he cannot win ..



BB15 TROPHY AWAITS KARAN#KaranKundrra #KaranIsTheBoss — Hiral S (@CA_Hiral) January 24, 2022

Who do think will walk home with money bag this year? Let us know in the comments section below.