Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz eliminated, angry fans demand ‘BB 15 ban’

Mumbai: In one of the biggest shocking eviction round of Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz, the much-hyped and strong contender, has been eliminated by the makers. This shocking news was confirmed by many celebrities on Twitter including Umar’s brother Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana.

Taking to his Twitter account Asim Riaz wrote, “Well played @realumarriaz “Love you bro”. On the other hand, Himanshi slammed the makers of BB 15 and tweeted, “They do what they wana do …. votes krwao or fir nikal do …. or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ….. well played umar @realumarriaz.”

Well played @realumarriaz

“Love you bro — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) January 7, 2022

They do what they wana do …. votes krwao or fir nikal do …. or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ….. well played umar @realumarriaz — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 7, 2022

This is shocking @realumarriaz got evicted… don't know the #biggboss agenda, but well played #UmarRiaz — Karenvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 7, 2022

An underdog is one from whom Noone expects much but by the time of the Final Race The underdog becomes your favourite or the biggest competetor to your Favourite. #BiggBoss15 had #UmarRiaz My #Top5 Passionate, Driven, logical & Real. Well Played @realumarriaz 👏👏#VikasGupta pic.twitter.com/GXHXFpwMc6 — Vikas Gupta (@Iam_VikasGupta) January 7, 2022

Fans slam Bigg Boss 15 makers

This decision has send shockwaves among the Bigg Boss 15 viewers as it did not go well with them. Fans and netizens on Twitter started bashing the show for the unfair decision. Hashtags such as ‘NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB’, ‘PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ’ started trending on Twitter. Netizens also demanded the show’s ban and also expressed that they will stop watching the show now. Check out the tweets below.

That’s not it, Karanvir Bohra, Vikas Gupta has also expressed their shock with the same.

They feared his increasing popularity might dethrone their channel faces.



PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ pic.twitter.com/dYVKZpr7G3 — Asimian_for_life (@Asimianworld) January 8, 2022

This is called nepotism…Chote star ke saat kuch bhi kardo aur Channel face ko full Support karo , they did same thing with Sushant sing Rajput this @BiggBoss"15 show is all about bejha, now don't waste ur time, bejha is FIXED Winner. PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ @realumarriaz pic.twitter.com/kXDqgxNBVp — Noman Ellahi (@iamnomanellaahi) January 8, 2022

They can never defeat you @realumarriaz. They have immortalized ur name. They have doomed their FIXED WINNER @ColorsTV@EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan @Banijayasia



This season will be remembered only for one name, #UmarRiaz who won millions of hearts.



PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ pic.twitter.com/pAkFmXWIOt — Lubna Lah 🥀 (@Lubna_Lah) January 8, 2022

This pathetic show deserves worst.



Umar Riaz Will Be Remembered as a Kind,Sweet,Humble & Hard Working Contestant of BB15.

PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ



PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ pic.twitter.com/TR6Lrk1IHs — 𝚁 𝙸 𝙳 𝙰 (@ItsMeRida_) January 8, 2022

Bigg Boss 15 Top 5

It is being said that Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are likely to reach top 5. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Post Umar’s eviction, a total of 9 contestants are left inside Bigg Boss 15 house.