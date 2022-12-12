Bigg Boss 16: Abdu confesses his love for Nimrit, says nothing for show

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik will be seen spilling his heart out about his love his friend Shiv Thakare

Published: 12th December 2022 6:52 pm IST
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik (IANS)

Mumbai: In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Abdu Rozik will be seen spilling his heart out to his friend Shiv Thakare about his love for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Abdu has now and then spoken about his feelings for Nimrit, however in the latest episode, Abdu is seen talking to Shiv. He says that he loves Nimrit from the heart and he is not just saying it for the show.

Abdu then says that once he will go out of the house he would talk to Nimrit and tell her about it as he doesn’t want to do anything for the cameras.

However, Shiv intervenes and tells him that Nimrit already has a boyfriend outside the show and that nothing can happen as she loves Abdu just as a friend only.

Abdu then apologised to her boyfriend but said he loves her out of respect.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of the show for the first time the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house will witness the reign of three captains.

