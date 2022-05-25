Bigg Boss 16: Contestants list, premiere date & other inside details

Mumbai: One of the biggest controversial reality shows on Indian TV, Bigg Boss hosted by superstar Salman Khan has been winning hearts for several years now. The show, which is loved by the audience for its gripping content, successfully completed its 15 seasons so far.

Bigg Boss 15 got concluded on January 31 this year with Tejasswi Prakash being announced as the winner of the show. Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the runner-up of BB 15. While Bigg Boss’ 16th season is still very far away from its premiere, fans are already curious to know all inside details about the upcoming season. And, we are here to share some exciting deets like premiere date, speculative list of contestants and more.

According to latest buzz, the new season of Bigg Boss is expected to begin from October this year. Like every year, the reality show is likely commence once Rohit Shetty‘s Khatron Ke Khiladi gets concluded.

Tentative Names Of Contestants

According to reports, actor and choreographer Gashmeer Mahajani has been approached for Bigg Boss 16. Apart from him, Divyanka Tripathi, Munawar Faruqui, Shivangi Joshi, Mahhi Vij, and other celebrities’ names have been popping up.

Bigg Boss 16 Theme And Other Updates

Like every year, makers are reportedly planning to come up with an exciting theme this year too. Bigg Boss 15 had ‘jungle theme’ which was loved by the audience. The contestants will be reportedly divided into teams and will fight to grab the coveted trophy.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is also making news these A source close to the development recently confirmed BB OTT’s return on Voot. As per the report, the show, hosted by Karan Johar, is expected to start somewhere in mid-2022. Soon after it, one can expect that Bigg Boss 16 premiere.

BB OTT 2 is already under pre-production stage and is likely to be announced soon.