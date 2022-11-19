Mumbai: The most controversial show of all time ‘Bigg Boss’ always has a few interesting contestants. BB 16 is no exception. This season too contestants are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining their viewers, especially with the love stories brewing in the house.

Among all the contestants, one of them who is catching the eyeballs is Gautam Vig, who claims to be madly in love with co-contestant Soundarya Sharma. Their chemistry in Bigg Boss 16 house is being loved by their fans.

But are you aware about Gautam Vig’s first marriage?

Everything About Gautam Vig’s First Marriage

Gautam was previously married to his childhood sweetheart Richa Gera. The two tied the knot in August 2013. However, the couple called it quits as due to several differences in their marriage. They filed for divorce in December 2020.

Gautam Vig, Rich Gera (Twitter)

In a conversation with ETimes Gautam said that he and Richa are still on talking terms and there is no hate for each other. The television actor also said, “With time, you mature, and your perspective changes. Richa and I belong to different industries. She likes to keep her personal life private, something that I can’t do because I am an actor. We ended our marriage on a good note and mutually. Isn’t it best to stay friends and help and encourage each other in our endeavors? There are no issues between us”

Soon after Gautam entered Bigg Boss 16 house, he started making a connection with Soundarya. The other contestants and the host Salman Khan said that their connection looks fake to the viewers. Currently, Gautam is nominated and might get evicted this week, as per the speculations.

