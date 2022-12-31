Bigg Boss 16: How many days left for finale? Know top contestants

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is leaving no stone unturned to make waves among audience because of its drama, fights and lots of entertainment. The show is slowly sailing towards the finale. Currently, it has 12 contestants locked inside the house —

Abdu Rozik Archana Gautam MC Stan Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sajid Khan Shalin Bhanot Shiv Thakare Soundarya Sharma Sreejita De Sumbul Touqeer Khan Tina Datta

Vikkas Manaktala became the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss 16 Finale Details

The finale of BB 16 is fast approaching, and fans are eagerly counting down the days until the highly anticipated final episode. It is being said that the Salman Khan-hosted show has been extended for 3 weeks and the grand finale is scheduled to take place on February 12. With only 43 days left until the big event, the competition is heating up and tensions are running high.

Top Contestants Of The Show

While all contestants are battling hard to earn votes and stay in the game, only a few are managing to win hearts outside. The top contenders who are ruling Bigg Boss 16 house are —

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Shiv Thakare

MC Stan

Abdu Rozik

Archana Gautam

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

Priyanka Choudhary Rules Bigg Boss 16

Among all, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one contestant who is leaving no chance to outshine every week. Be it any Twitter trend, poll or ranking list, Priyanka is the one contestant who is occupying the first position constantly and is leading by huge margin every where. Though it is too early to predict, talk among the loyal viewers is that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is going to be in top 2 for sure.

Image Source: Twitter

