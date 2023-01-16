Bigg Boss 16: List of nominated contestants, Priyanka in

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 has now entered its week 16. The tension is high and the drama is heating up as the contestants fight for their top place in the house. As per Live Feed, the nominations task is underway and we have names of the contestants who got nominated for the next eliminations round. Have a look at the list below.

Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants Week 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Tina Datta

Soundarya Sharma

Shalin Bhanot

(This is a developing story, stay tuned for more updates on the week 16’s nomination task and other details.)