Bigg Boss 16: Meet new captain of the house

Mumbai: The controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 16 has now entered week 3. In a shocking elimination on Saturday during ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’, one of the popular contestants Sreejita De got evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show. Post this, 15 contestants are left in the race who will play further.

And now, the show is gearing up another dramatic episode as the contestants will fight for the captaincy task. It is being said that, for the third week, the race is between Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Shiv Thakare becomes new captain of Bigg Boss 16

According to the Live Feed and several social media pages, Shiv has defeated Priyanka to become the new captain of BB16 after Gautam Vig, who ruled the home last week.

Going on the latest promos, it seems upcoming episodes will see some of the major fights between the contestants. One of the promo clips shows Shiv Thakare getting into an ugly fight with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Well, let’s wait and see how Shiv Thakare’s captaincy manages to create ripples inside Bigg Boss 16 house.