Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia removed from finale race

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 has seen its fair share of twists and turns, and the latest elimination has come as a shock to many fans. According to inside sources, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, one of the most popular contestants on the show, has been eliminated from the finale race, bringing an end to her journey in the house.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Eliminated

In tonight’s episode, we will see fans entering the house to meet the contestants and will select the top 5 participants of Bigg Boss 16. If the latest buzz is to believed, the audience has decided on their top 5 contestants and Nimrit is no more a part of it.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

Popular social media pages Bigg Boss Tak and The Khabri confirmed Nimrit’s eviction from Bigg Boss 16.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is EVICTED from #BiggBoss16 house



Despite her strong personality and good intentions, she could not make it to the final round, much to the disappointment of her fans.

Bigg Boss 16 Top 5 Finalists

While Nimrit’s elimination has come as a surprise to many, it is a reminder that the competition is getting tougher than ever among the current top 5 contestants. Here’s a list of the season’s top 5 deserving participants.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Shiv Thakare

Shalin Bhanot

MC Stan

Archana Gautam

The remaining contestants will have to give their all in the final stretch if they hope to win the coveted Bigg Boss 16 trophy. Who do you think will win the show? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16 finale.