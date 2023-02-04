Bigg Boss 16: No FINALE next week due to show’s extension?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 finale has been the talk of the town for weeks now and fans are eagerly waiting for the show’s conclusion. While there is no official announcement from the makers, inside sources suggested that the grand finale will be taking place on February 12 and 13. However, recent speculation has emerged that the finale will not be taking place next week as planned.

Bigg Boss 16 gets extended again?

No replacement show has been announced to take Bigg Boss’s place by Colors channel so far. Actor Ankit Gupta‘s upcoming show ‘Junoniyat’ got 8.30 pm slot and Karan Kundrra‘s much awaited show ‘Ishq mein Ghayal’ got 9.30 pm time slot on weekdays. Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta airs on 9 pm. No new show has been announced for 10 pm weekdays & 9 pm weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

ColorsTV has not yet announced the replacement of #BiggBoss16 Time Slot. Ankit Gupta's Junoniyat gets 8:30pm slot and Karan Kundrra's Ishq mein Ghayal gets 9pm/9:30pm time slot on weekdays. No new show announced for 10pm weekdays & 9pm weekend.



This has led to the speculations that Bigg Boss 16 might have got extension again. While there is no confirmation regarding the same, it seems like viewers are already done with the show. Netizens are expressing their disappointment for unnecessarily dragging the show.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the finale, fans of the show are still eagerly awaiting the outcome. While speculations continue to swirl, viewers are already busy in counting down the days for the winner’s announcement.