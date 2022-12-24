Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary lost chance to WIN show?

Mumbai: Priyanka Choudhary, one of the top celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss 16, has been a fan favorite since day 1 of the show. She has been consistently impressing viewers with her strong, fearless personality and stunning performance.

Priyanka Choudhary Wins My Glamm

In a happy news for all fans of Priyanka Choudhary, the Udaariyaan actress has defeated Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma and others to win MyGlamm Face of the Season competition. She will be rewarded with Rs 25 lakh as part of the winner’s prize and also will get an opportunity to feature in ad with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.

She won myglamm and she WILL win @BiggBoss trophy 🏆

Congratulations to #PriyankaPaltan

All hardwork paid off! #PriyankaChaharChoudhary pic.twitter.com/N0gViqRiav — Vinci (@Vinci_LiveLife) December 23, 2022

Soon after this piece of information went viral on internet, BB viewers started wondering if Priyanka lost her chance to win the show as she already won Rs 25L. It is being said that, now either Shiv or Nimrit will win Bigg Boss 16. One question that is popping in fans mind is ‘Is this a makers plot again?’

Congratulations for MyGlamm Priyanka, Now trophy is for Shiv Or Nimrit Bigg Boss 16 ? — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) December 23, 2022

However, several social media users are defending Priyanka Chahar Choudhary saying that she is the true potential winner of Bigg Boss 16. One user commented, “It’s just a beginning of her winning … Be ready coz trophy to #PriyankaChaharChoudhary hi jeetegi.”

Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary the deserving winner of Bigg Boss 16? Comment your thoughts below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 16.