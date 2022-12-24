Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary lost chance to WIN show?

Mumbai: Priyanka Choudhary, one of the top celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss 16, has been a fan favorite since day 1 of the show. She has been consistently impressing viewers with her strong, fearless personality and stunning performance.
Priyanka Choudhary Wins My Glamm
In a happy news for all fans of Priyanka Choudhary, the Udaariyaan actress has defeated Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma and others to win MyGlamm Face of the Season competition. She will be rewarded with Rs 25 lakh as part of the winner’s prize and also will get an opportunity to feature in ad with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.
Soon after this piece of information went viral on internet, BB viewers started wondering if Priyanka lost her chance to win the show as she already won Rs 25L. It is being said that, now either Shiv or Nimrit will win Bigg Boss 16. One question that is popping in fans mind is ‘Is this a makers plot again?’
However, several social media users are defending Priyanka Chahar Choudhary saying that she is the true potential winner of Bigg Boss 16. One user commented, “It’s just a beginning of her winning … Be ready coz trophy to #PriyankaChaharChoudhary hi jeetegi.”
Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary the deserving winner of Bigg Boss 16? Comment your thoughts below.
Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 16.