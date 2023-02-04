Bigg Boss 16: Probable winner Priyanka’s total earnings so far

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is now inching towards its grand finale which is speculated to take place next weekend i.e., February 12 and 13. Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the latest contestant to get eliminated from the show. The top 6 left in the finale race of BB 16 are — Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan.

All the above-mentioned contestants are leaving no stone unturned to win audience’s heart and stay in the game. But one contestant has stood out as a probable winner is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She has been making waves on the show with her strategic gameplay, fearless and genuine personality. Her popularity has skyrocketed, making her one of the frontrunners to win the title.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Twitter)

Many former BB contestants and even host Salman Khan have took Priyanka’s name when asked about the deserving winner of Bigg Boss 16. As finale nears, let’s quickly have a look at how much Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has earned from the show so far.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bigg Boss 16 Remuneration

A few days ago, speculations were rife that Priyanka has surpassed Sumbul in terms of pay, becoming the highest paid contestant of BB 16. Buzz suggests that makers have hiked the Udaariyan actress’ remuneration from Rs 5L to Rs 10L per week, considering her increased popularity and demand from actress’ team.

Though there is no confirmation about the same, let’s calculate both the numbers and see how much she earned. If she charged Rs 5L per week, her total earnings so far for 18 weeks stands at Rs 90L. If the reports about her fee hike are to be believed, then her remuneration will blow away your mind. It is 1.8cr in total! Pretty huge, isn’t it?

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Instagram)

Bigg Boss 16 Winner

In conclusion, Priyanka’s appearance on Bigg Boss 16 has been a success and her journey on the show has been an inspiration to many, Twitter trends proves the fact. Her probable win would be a well-deserved recognition of her hard work in the show. Agree? If not, comment below your opinion about Priyanka’s gameplay in Bigg Boss 16.

