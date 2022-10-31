Bigg Boss 16 Ranks: Abdu Rozik no more in TOP 3, see full list

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting with lots of tasks, gossip, fun and more. The show is close to completing its one month now. 14 Contestants are currently left in the show, but not all are managing to win hearts with their game.
Latest Bigg Boss 16 Ranks
We have a latest list of ranks of contestants by Bigg Boss Tak (a Twitter page dedicated to Bigg Boss and other reality shows). Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has topped the list followed by Shiv Thakare and Ankit Gupta. However, Abdu Rozik failing to make it to top 3 has left fans shocked.
Singer and social media sensation Abdu is undoubtedly one of the cutest contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Not just his fan and celebrities, but even host Salman Khan feels the same and considers him as strong participant. Loyal viewers are rooting for the little star to reach finale and win the show. He even failed to secure a position in top 3 in a recent list given by another Bigg Boss’ social media page ‘The Real Khabri‘.
The bottom contestants are — Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot.
Check out all Bigg Boss 16 Ranks here.
Priyanka Choudhary
Shiv Thakare
Ankit Gupta
Abdu Rozik
Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Archana Gautam
MC Stan
Tina Datta
Gautam Vig
Gori Nagori
Sajid Khan
Soundarya Sharma
Shalin Bhanot
What’s your take on the above list? Comment below.