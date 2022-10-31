Bigg Boss 16 Ranks: Abdu Rozik no more in TOP 3, see full list

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting with lots of tasks, gossip, fun and more. The show is close to completing its one month now. 14 Contestants are currently left in the show, but not all are managing to win hearts with their game.

Latest Bigg Boss 16 Ranks

We have a latest list of ranks of contestants by Bigg Boss Tak (a Twitter page dedicated to Bigg Boss and other reality shows). Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has topped the list followed by Shiv Thakare and Ankit Gupta. However, Abdu Rozik failing to make it to top 3 has left fans shocked.

Singer and social media sensation Abdu is undoubtedly one of the cutest contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Not just his fan and celebrities, but even host Salman Khan feels the same and considers him as strong participant. Loyal viewers are rooting for the little star to reach finale and win the show. He even failed to secure a position in top 3 in a recent list given by another Bigg Boss’ social media page ‘The Real Khabri‘.

#BB16 Contestants Ranking Week- 3&4



1. 👑 Priyanka – 2,725 ❤️

2. Shiv – 2,596

3. Ankit – 1,378

4. Abdu – 852

5. Nimrit – 565

6. Sumbul – 552

7. Archana – 498

8. MC Stan- 419

9. Tina- 199

10. Gautam- 179

11. Gori- 159

12. Sajid- 124

13. Soundarya- 85

14. Shalin- 81#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 31, 2022

The bottom contestants are — Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot.

What’s your take on the above list? Comment below.