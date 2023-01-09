Bigg Boss 16 Ranks: MC Stan defeats Priyanka, reaches TOP 1

Mumbai: From the dramatic challenges, twists and tasks to the intense interpersonal relationships between the contestants, there is never a dull moment on Bigg Boss 16. Though everybody is managing to entertain the audience with their respective pattern of gameplay and strategies, not all are grabbing the tag of ‘most-loved’ contestants.

Ormax’s Bigg Boss 16 Top 5 Contestants

Popular media agency Ormax releases a list of the Top 5 India’s most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16 every week. This week’s ranks list is quite interesting as we see MC Stan in the first spot. Abdu Rozik, who hardly lost the first position since week 1, has been dethroned to the second spot for the first time by Stan. Abdu is followed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. So, the top 5 list goes as follows.

MC Stan

Abdu Rozik

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Shiv Thakare

Tina Datta

Social media is flooded with polls and predictions posts that say Priyanka and Shiv are going to be definitely in the top 3. Many viewers are saying that Priyanka has a high chance of lifting the trophy this year.

What’s your take on Ormax’s list? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16 and other reality shows.