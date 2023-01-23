Bigg Boss 16 Ranks: Shiv Thakare removed from TOP 3, see list

Mumbai: The most-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is quickly approaching. It is likely to take place in the second week of February. However, there is no confirmation about it yet. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be crowned the winner of the popular reality show this season.

Currently, only eight contestants are left in Bigg Boss 16 who will be battling hard to stay till finale. Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia and others have reached the final leg of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Popular social media page, The Khabri dropped its week 16 ranks list. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary topped it like every week. However, what grabbed our attention is Shiv Thakare’s rank. He is now pushed to fourth rank. For the unversed, Shiv was consistently maintaining his position in top 2 since week 1. In the latest list, he is not even in top 3 and this has left his fans concerned as the finale nears.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s rank has improved as she grabbed third position.

Bigg Boss 16 Ranks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Mc Stan Sumbul Touqeer Khan Shiv Thakare Archana Gautam Shalin Bhanot Tina Datta Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

With only two weeks left for the finale of BB 16, let’s see how tables will turn in the house upcoming episodes. What’s your take on the above list? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.