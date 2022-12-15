Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan to stay in house till THIS date

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sajid Khan is in the news ever since he entered Bigg Boss 16, for all the wrong reasons. After his Me Too controversy, viewers are unhappy with his participation in India’s biggest reality show and have demanded his eviction multiple times.

Netizens have been calling out Bigg Boss 16 makers for being ‘biased’ towards the Housefull director. ‘Evict Sajid Khan’ trends almost every day on social media. Sajid has been nominated for this week’s elimination round too. However, it seems like he not going to leave the show anytime soon as the latest reports claim that makers are backing him fully from evictions.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan (Twitter)

Sajid is nominated but voting lines have been closed by makers and this has left the viewers irked. The latest tweet by The Khabri, a popular social media page dedicated to Bigg Boss, suggests that Sajid has a deal with the BB 16 makers in which he has been given the minimum guaranteed stay until January 23, 2023. However, there is no official confirmation of the same.

As per inside sources #SajidKhan has the minimum guarantee(MG) of staying in #BiggBoss16 house upto 15 January 2023 so he will be saved by makers till his #MG is over — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 14, 2022

Sajid Khan Bigg Boss 16 Remuneration

But do you know how much Sajid Khan is getting paid per week to stay inside Bigg Boss 16? Well, the filmmaker is among the highest-paid celebrity in the Salman Khan-hosted show. Sajid is reportedly charging Rs 4-5L per week. The show has completed 8 weeks and for 2 months, he has earned around Rs 32-40L so far.

What’s your take on Sajid Khan’s game in Bigg Boss 16? Do you also think he should be removed from the show? Comment below.