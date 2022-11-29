Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare calls Tina Datta ‘Chindi Chor’

Mumbai: Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 16 was quite an interesting one as we saw BB announcing new caption (rani) of the house and the nominations task. Tables turned when Shiv Thakare betrayed Tina Datta on her birthday by making Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia the new ‘Rani’ of Bigg Boss 16.

Tina gets disappointed over Shiv’s unexpected flip and a brawl breaks out between the contestants. Tina says that she can never trust Nimrit and Shiv anymore as they have betrayed her and played games with her. The Uttaran actress was very hurt and also denied cutting her birthday cake with the housemates. Later, Bigg Boss calls Tina inside the confession room and gives her cake to celebrate her special day with her co-contestants.

Tina Datta says no first but later agrees on Sajid Khan’s request and distributes the cake to everyone. However, both Shiv and Nimrit say ‘NO’ when Sajid offers them cake. Shiv goes on to say, “Sir, yeh log bahaut cheap hai. Inka mind aur heart, chindi chor hai, chindi chor.”

Meanwhile, 7 contestants have been nominated for the upcoming elimination round in Bigg Boss 16. They are — Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan.

