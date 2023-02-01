Bigg Boss 16: Show gets its 4 finalists, check names

Mumbai: The highly-anticipated reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is finally coming to an end next week. After months of drama, arguments, and challenges, the show is finally gearing up to pull the curtains with an extravagant grand finale that is set take place on February 11th and 12.

Bigg Boss 16 Finalists

The show has got its first four finalists of the season. Contestants who managed to win the Ticket To Finale are —

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Shalin Bhanot

Archana Gautam

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Throughout the show, they have entertained audiences with their unique personalities, controversial actions, and close relationships with each other.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan to get eliminated next?

The nominated contestants for the week 18 are — Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. According to latest buzz on social media, Sumbul is likely to walk out of the show this week.

As the finale approaches, fans are eager to find out who will be crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Who do you think will grab the trophy? Comment below.