Bigg Boss 16: Tejasswi, Rubina & others leak WINNER name

Mumbai: India’s most-watched controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is finally coming to an end and fans are thrilled to know the winner of this season. However, it seems like the wait might not be that long as some celebrities have allegedly leaked the winner’s name and it is none other than Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Bigg Boss 16 Winner Name

Bigg Boss 14 and 15 winners Rubina Dilaik and Tejasswi Prakash, respectively, have dropped major hints about the winner during their recent interviews. According to Filmy Ganta, both of them think Priyanka will lift the trophy this year, as she has all qualities of a winner which makes her a strong contender for the trophy.

Both Rubina and Tejasswi praised her for her determination, strategy, and overall gameplay in the house.

Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Gauahar Khan and other celebrities too have spilled the beans and revealed who the winner of Bigg Boss 16 is. They too feel that Priyanka Chahar will win Bigg Boss 16.

Have a feeling Priyanka will win … #BB16 .. not that the finalists are less deserving but X factor toh hai … love to all .. — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) January 31, 2023

I haven’t watched a single episode of bb this year but what all is see on social media jitna I know this show.. I don’t know her personally but Priyanka will win the show.. not hurting anyone’s sentiments I really like stan but experience se Bol raha hu.. ok bye — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 28, 2023

While the official announcement of the winner will be made only in the finale episode next week, the leaked name has created a lot of buzz on social media platforms. While Priyanka’s fans are excited about the clues given by the celebrities, some viewers are even calling it a marketing strategy to increase the excitement and anticipation among the audience.

Do you also think Priyanka Chahar Choudhry is the deserving winner of Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.