Mumbai: Another week calls for another elimination round in Bigg Boss 16. According to Live Feed, the four contestants who got nominated for 12th week’s evictions are — Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De, Vikkas Manaktala and Tina Datta. Now the question among fans is, which unlucky contestant will walk out next?

According to prediction among loyal viewers of Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta is likely to get evicted from Salman Khan‘s show next. Sreejita and Vikkas are likely to stay more in the game as it’s been just a week since their wild card entry in BB 16. Viewers have it they will not get eliminated this soon. Tina, on the other hand, is among the popular celebrity contestants of the show and chances of makers removing her are little less compared to Ankit.

Housemates Plot To Eliminate Ankit Gupta

It is also to be noted that, other housemates of BB 16 including Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur are plotting to evict Ankit next. Check out their statement here.

Wowwwww. Shiv, Archana, Nimrit, Sumbul and Soundarya is planning to remove Ankit Gupta from #BiggBoss16 house. Ye logne kasam khaye hai ki Dulhe ko nikal ke hi rahenge. Ek ko hatane ke liye itne log ki jhund taiyaar hogyi. Dekhthe hain kaun jayega pehle 😂 pic.twitter.com/DksgFnAF5D — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 19, 2022

Gautam Vig was the last contestant who got evicted from the show and there have been no evictions in past 4 weeks which has left audience disappointed with this. So, we can expect a confirmed elimination in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Who do you think will walk out next from Bigg Boss 16 house? Comment below.