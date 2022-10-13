Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta is richest; Net Worth of all contestants

Mumbai: It’s been just 12 days and the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 has already become a part of our lives. With high-voltage drama, makers and contestants are doing their best to entertain and keep the audience hooked to their screens.

The Salman Khan-hosted show welcomed 16 contestants — MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan and Gori Nagori. Fans are interested to know all about the contestants including their lifestyle, personal lives, net worth and much more.

Is Tina Datta richest BB 16 contestant?

After a little digging on the internet, we found the net worth of a few top and popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Going by the information, Tina Datta’s net worth is the highest among all the 16 contestants. Reportedly, her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 65cr. Check out the number of other contestants.

Net Worth Of Bigg Boss 16 Contestants

Tina Datta — Rs 65cr

Sajid Khan — Rs 40cr

Sreejita De — Rs 25cr

MC Stan — Rs 24cr

Shalin Bhanot — Rs 16cr

Gautam Vig — Rs 12cr

Shiv Thakre — Rs 10 crore

Sumbul Touqeer Khan — Rs 8cr

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia — Rs 7cr

Abdu Rozik — 250K USD

Meanwhile, the nominated contestants for this week are — Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Gori Nagori and Sreejita De. As per social media buzz, Gori or Shalin is going to become first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. However, an official announcement is still awaited.