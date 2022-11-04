Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s family member passes away

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is set to complete its one month this week. All 14 contestants are going to great lengths to entertain the viewers in the best possible way. In shocking and heart-breaking news on Thursday, top contestant, Tina Datta gets to know about her dog’s death.

Bigg Boss asks Tina to come to the confession room and informs her that her pet Rani passed away. The Uttaran actress breaks down after learning about the same.

Tina Datta’s team posted about her pet’s death on Instagram with a heartfelt note which read, “Rani left this world but leaving behind a lot of love for Tina!!! Rani came into Tina’s life in 2010 and has been family. And family never truly goes away, they’re with us forever just as Rani, she’s with our Tinzi forever. Dealing with this loss while being inside the house won’t be easy but we know Tina you are strong. May Rani Rest In Peace!”

Speaking about Tina Datta’s game inside Bigg Boss 16, the actress is emerging as one of the strongest contestants of the season and fans are expecting her in the finale. Her chemistry with Shalin Bhanot too is loved by many.